Transfer boost for Sheffield United's rivals as star man Joao Pedro stays despite Newcastle, Everton interest

One of Sheffield United’s expected promotion rivals have received a deadline-day boost after sought-after starlet Joao Pedro confirmed he is staying at Watford.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:40 pm

The 20-year-old has been linked with Newcastle United and Everton over the summer following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League last season, and scored the winner against United on the opening day of the Championship campaign.

Everton revived their interest in Pedro last week, but he revealed on social media today: “I’m very happy here. I love being at Watford and I want to do more with them.

Derby boss confirms interest in "game-changing" United striker

“I spoke to the board yesterday and I am fully committed to the club and looking forward to a successful season. Let's go Hornets.”

Pedro was one of three players widely expected to leave Watford after relegation, including Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr. Dennis subsequently joined Nottingham Forest, while Sarr’s planned move to Aston Villa broke down late in the window.

Enda Stevens of Sheffield United and Joao Pedro of Watford: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
