Transfer boost for Sheffield United's rivals as star man Joao Pedro stays despite Newcastle, Everton interest
One of Sheffield United’s expected promotion rivals have received a deadline-day boost after sought-after starlet Joao Pedro confirmed he is staying at Watford.
The 20-year-old has been linked with Newcastle United and Everton over the summer following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League last season, and scored the winner against United on the opening day of the Championship campaign.
Everton revived their interest in Pedro last week, but he revealed on social media today: “I’m very happy here. I love being at Watford and I want to do more with them.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Wednesday make key George Byers decision as transfer window draws to a close
-
2
How Dejphon Chansiri has responded to ‘agent activity’ at Sheffield Wednesday – and how the players have handled it
-
3
Released Sheffield Wednesday man set to join ex-Owl in Championship switch after Middlesbrough interest
-
4
Injury may halt Sheffield Wednesday switch – two players could still leave
-
5
Decision made on Sheffield Wednesday’s former loanee Harlee Dean as transfer window comes to an end
“I spoke to the board yesterday and I am fully committed to the club and looking forward to a successful season. Let's go Hornets.”
Pedro was one of three players widely expected to leave Watford after relegation, including Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr. Dennis subsequently joined Nottingham Forest, while Sarr’s planned move to Aston Villa broke down late in the window.