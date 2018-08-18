'Tough to take' - Daniel Farke floored by Sheffield United's late win over Norwich City

Daniel Farke admitted he was getting close to celebrating a 'solid result' before Billy Sharp broke Norwich City's hearts with an injury time winner for Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Canaries had withstood an immense amount of second half pressure and looked to be coming away with a point from S2 until the Blades' skipper's injury time goal.

United goalkeeper Dean Henderson celebrates with Richard Stearman and Chris Basham after the Blades' win over Norwich City. Picture:Simon Bellis - Sport Image

On-loan Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes, well against the run of play, had equalised John Egan's opener in the first half which had given Norwich a boost following an early period in which they were second best by a stretch.

Despite the pressing for a winner by the home side, City had the best chance to score before Sharp's winner, when three players broke clear - at least one of them well offside - and headed for goal only for United stopper Dean Henderson to make a superb save to deny Moritz Leitner.

To rub salt into the wound, Sharp headed in from close range, three minutes into time added on to secure a first home victory of the season for United.

"Like always in football, when you concede in the last minute it is frustrating, it's really tough to take because we got the feeling we were so close to a really good result," said Farke.

"There were periods in the game which were good for us, big chances to go in the lead and to win the game. Even a draw away at Bramall Lane is a solid result. I felt we had the best chance of the game but to come home without a point is tough particularly after conceding in the last second of the game.

"There's always room for improvement, I got the feeling it was a good game because there were two teams that really wanted to win this game.

"Sheffield in the first 15/20 minutes were on the front foot and deserved to lead, although we dictated the second half of the first half.

"In general it's not so much about the performance of the players but football will always be determined by small situations and we have to be focused, concentrated and clinical in using our chances."