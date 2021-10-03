'Too lightweight', 'Absolutely shambolic' - Sheffield United fans react to defeat at Bournemouth

The Blades went ahead in the second half through Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White’s third goal for the Blades, but the home side bounced back to take all three points thanks to Dom Solanke’s penalty and Philip Billing’s winner.

Here's how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the defeat on Twitter...

@KieranBatham: Seen it been said a few times “Slav not a sheff United manager” what does that even mean that guy’s a proven winner

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@simon_binns: You can’t expect this current squad to be challenging for promotion. Loads of changes required but by all accounts the January window will be a quiet one. We need changes & time to rebuild, it’d be pointless getting in the playoffs as we’re not ready for the PL.

@daisyproperties: United are in trouble. Too lightweight. Getting bullied in these games

@pjobuchanan: Back from Bournemouth poor performance from both the blades and the officials never a pen for the first one and we gave them the second by trying to play it out from the back thankfully we’ve got two weeks to get it sorted

@Matt_Gregory97: The standard of refereeing in this country is absolutely shambolic. Get these Refs to have mandatory interview straight after the match. Shocking

Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring for Sheffield United at Bournemouth: Paul Terry / Sportimage

@AntSSimo19: Fundamentally this is much more than bad luck. After a woeful 20/21 in every every aspect of the club, we were never gonna be where everyone wants at this stage. A lack of foresightful planning for the Champ, given we were down at Xmas, is coming home to roost.

@mdp109: Got bullied in the middle of the park. We were a man light. Only when they sat off last 10 did Fleck and Norwood look like players in the game.