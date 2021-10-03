'Too lightweight', 'Absolutely shambolic' - Sheffield United fans react to defeat at Bournemouth
Sheffield United supporters suffered a disappointing weekend as their side were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth on the south coast yesterday.
The Blades went ahead in the second half through Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White’s third goal for the Blades, but the home side bounced back to take all three points thanks to Dom Solanke’s penalty and Philip Billing’s winner.
Here's how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the defeat on Twitter...
@KieranBatham: Seen it been said a few times “Slav not a sheff United manager” what does that even mean that guy’s a proven winner
@simon_binns: You can’t expect this current squad to be challenging for promotion. Loads of changes required but by all accounts the January window will be a quiet one. We need changes & time to rebuild, it’d be pointless getting in the playoffs as we’re not ready for the PL.
@daisyproperties: United are in trouble. Too lightweight. Getting bullied in these games
@pjobuchanan: Back from Bournemouth poor performance from both the blades and the officials never a pen for the first one and we gave them the second by trying to play it out from the back thankfully we’ve got two weeks to get it sorted
@Matt_Gregory97: The standard of refereeing in this country is absolutely shambolic. Get these Refs to have mandatory interview straight after the match. Shocking
@AntSSimo19: Fundamentally this is much more than bad luck. After a woeful 20/21 in every every aspect of the club, we were never gonna be where everyone wants at this stage. A lack of foresightful planning for the Champ, given we were down at Xmas, is coming home to roost.
@mdp109: Got bullied in the middle of the park. We were a man light. Only when they sat off last 10 did Fleck and Norwood look like players in the game.
@totalsufc: I’d go to the 3 at the back. Basham back in. Berge in the DCM and MGW & Fleck/Hourihane, CM. Osborn, LWB and just give Mousset/Brewster and McBurnie 5-10 games and see how we go. Current XI doesn’t finish top 6. Ndiaye, Sharp impact sub. Nothing to lose