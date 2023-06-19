News you can trust since 1887
Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:40 BST

Tommy Doyle has revealed he has held “conversations” with Sheffield United this summer, after the Manchester City midfielder admitted he was still unsure about the approach his parent club wish to take amid hopes of a Bramall Lane return next season.

The 21-year-old was a key member of the Blades squad that won promotion to the Premier League next season, alongside City teammate James McAtee, with Doyle openly admitting on several occasions towards the end of the campaign that he would be open to a return next season.

Crucially United can now offer Doyle the experience of Premier League football and although initial hopes had been raised of a possible permanent transfer - with Premier League rules prohibiting one of its clubs to loan more than one player from a rival club - Doyle’s salary package at the treble-winners means that a loan is the more likely route.

United have not given up all hope of working with McAtee again, despite an acceptance that a deal may prove more difficult amid reports that Pep Guardiola is keen to work with the man dubbed ‘the Salford Silva’ next season.

And Doyle, speaking on international duty with England’s U21s ahead of this summer’s European Championships, revealed: “I've spoken to Sheffield United, we've had conversations. I still need to have conversations with City and see what they want with me. When I spoke to Sheffield United it was more congratulations on being here and good luck with the tournament.”

Doyle has, whatever happens, ruled out returning to City’s U23 side and, at 21 years old, is keen to taste top-flight football after two loan spells in the Championship and one in the German second tier.

“I don’t think I’ll ever play 23s now,” he said earlier in the season. “I want to play Premier League football so I’ve got to figure out what’s best for me and for everyone who’s involved. So we’ll see what happens.”

