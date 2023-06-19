Tommy Doyle has revealed he has held “conversations” with Sheffield United this summer, after the Manchester City midfielder admitted he was still unsure about the approach his parent club wish to take amid hopes of a Bramall Lane return next season.

The 21-year-old was a key member of the Blades squad that won promotion to the Premier League next season, alongside City teammate James McAtee, with Doyle openly admitting on several occasions towards the end of the campaign that he would be open to a return next season.

Crucially United can now offer Doyle the experience of Premier League football and although initial hopes had been raised of a possible permanent transfer - with Premier League rules prohibiting one of its clubs to loan more than one player from a rival club - Doyle’s salary package at the treble-winners means that a loan is the more likely route.

United have not given up all hope of working with McAtee again, despite an acceptance that a deal may prove more difficult amid reports that Pep Guardiola is keen to work with the man dubbed ‘the Salford Silva’ next season.