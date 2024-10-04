Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Davies opens up on Sheffield United injury frustration after long spell on sidelines

Tom Davies, the Sheffield United midfielder, has opened up on his injury frustration at Bramall Lane ahead of a crucial “pre-season” period aimed at getting him up to speed for good. The former Everton man made nine appearances for the Blades last season after signing last summer but has been sidelined with a troubling hamstring issue.

The problem saw him travel to Germany to see a specialist in the summer but there is excitement about the 26-year-old, who had spent his entire career before this season playing in the Premier League, returning to full fitness at Bramall Lane. Davies has returned to training with United and will now undergo a mini pre-season campaign ahead of a potential return around mid-November.

“With an injury it’s sort of like it freezes you – you can’t affect anything and you’re conscious of how long you’ve been injured for,” Davies said. “It can become a very lonely place and when it’s your only focus, it can be like your world is injured too – you don’t want to leave the house because you don’t know what to do. Or because you’re injured you can’t connect to other people because you’re feeling bad yourself.

“I think for me, it’s a massive help to have other interests. I understand that it needs to not affect how you’re performing on the pitch. As long as physically you’re not draining yourself by doing other things off the pitch – I’d encourage any player to develop other interests, especially those coming through now because of how intense the game is now. It’s really important that you have a break.”

Davies was speaking to the Daily Mirror about his latest business venture, a sustainable company which turns chopsticks into furniture, which has given him a useful focus during his time on the sidelines. “I’ve met a lot of people now who have come up to me and spoken about sustainability, even though I haven’t been playing football the last year,” the former England U21 international added.

“It’s always: ‘How’s the company doing?’ and: ‘What else are you doing?’. That organically turns into: ‘We can’t wait to have you back’ because we now have that mutual connection because I’m not a footballer who hides away or has been injured and you don’t know his story.”