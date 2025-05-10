Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Davies looking to recapture Everton feeling after timely return in Sheffield United play-off push

His career at Sheffield United has been a stop-start and frustrating one for all concerned so far but in his cameo off the bench in Thursday night’s play-off rout of Bristol City, Tom Davies showed once again what he is all about. The former Everton man impressed with his touch and control of the ball and could play a big part in the rest of United’s promotion push after returning from injury.

It’s easy at times to see why Davies had played all of his career in the Premier League before this season, and but for his injury struggles he could probably still be operating in the top-flight. He is back fit again now and gives boss Chris Wilder a brilliant option in midfield, alongside the irrepressable Vini Souza and youngster Sydie Peck who has seized the chance afforded to him in the absences of Davies and fellow academy graduate Oliver Arblaster.

United will kick off against City on Monday night at Bramall Lane 3-0 ahead on aggregate in the tie, with a place in the final at Wembley later this month very much in their own hands. Asked about Davies’ timely return, boss Wilder said: “Brilliant. Great bonus. We saw glimpes of it in and around December, he came back and scored the goal against Sunderland which was a brilliant moment for him.

“It's been a tough gig, he's picked up some injuries, so I’m really pleased for him. He's a popular boy amongst the group and he's a really good player. He brings that calmness and assurance to us.

“Sydie was on a booking so I thought that was a sensible decision, to get him off the pitch. He's been outstanding as well but Tom came on the pitch and seamlessly fitted into that role. He's going to be a big player for us on Monday night and hopefully he can go on and carve out a career at Sheffield United, similar to the one that he had at Everton when he first started.”

Wilder may be tempted to give Davies some more game-time on Monday night to get him more up to speed ahead of a potential Wembley appearance, against either Sunderland or Coventry City. Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats take the advantage back to the Stadium of Light next week after winning 2-1 at Coventry last night, while Wilder is refusing to take his side’s place in the final for granted despite their brilliant position.

“It's a similar situation to Rhian [Brewster] and all the other boys,” added Wilder of Davies. “They don’t want to pick up those injuries. They want to have nights like Thursday night. Tom is used to that.

“He's played in huge games in the Premier League for an incredibly big and passionate football club, where the pressure's on and he thrives on that. He forged his career in that tough environment and he wants to be involved in games like that. He wants to get back to being involved in big occasions and being a footballer.”