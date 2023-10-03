Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Davies is nearing the fitness levels required to challenge for his first Sheffield United start after boss Paul Heckingbottom highlighted the key attribute he will bring to the Blades’ first team. The 25-year-old is still waiting for his full United debut after arriving as a free agent earlier in the summer following his departure from boyhood club Everton.

The former England U21 international has made three cameo appearances off the bench for the Blades’ first-team, after also getting some minutes in the U21s as he looks to build up his fitness following a pre-season campaign without a club. United were keen not to rush Davies into action but he is gradually working his way into contention for a first start, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Fulham.

With the Blades bottom of the Premier League table and still looking for their first win of the campaign, players with Davies’ top-flight experience can only strengthen a group which also welcomed back striker Rhian Brewster at the weekend, after 11 months out with a hamstring problem.

“Tom has been working hard,” said boss Heckingbottom after a bright cameo from the substitute in a 2-0 defeat at West Ham. “His last football was last season and he missed the pre-season because we took him late. He has been working really hard, fitness-wise, and we have got him some minutes now. Twenty and 30 minutes in the first team, 45 minutes in the under-21s; things like that.

“Hopefully we will get him stronger and stronger. A big part of his game is his energy and getting around the pitch. There is still a lot of improvement in Tom, but you could see when we brought him on that he knows the league. And as I’ve said before, he was hungry to come here, was really pushing to come here, and that's what we need.”

