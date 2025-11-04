Tom Cannon handed Sheffield United redemption chance as team news confirmed v Coventry City
Tom Cannon has been handed a chance of Sheffield United redemption after being named in the starting XI for this evening’s clash with league leaders Coventry City. Cannon was left out of the squad entirely for Saturday’s defeat to Derby County.
But he comes in from the start against Coventry tonight, with Jairo Riedewald also recalled alongside Sydie Peck in midfield. Femi Seriki is back on the bench after his own recent absence from the squad.
Blades: Cooper, Ogbene, Tanganga, McGuinness, Mee, McCallum, Riedewald, Peck, O’Hare, Cannon, Campbell. Subs: Davies, Bindon, Ings, Brooks, Burrows, Soumare, Davies, One, Seriki.