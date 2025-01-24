Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United team news v Hull City as Tom Cannon availability confirmed following big-money transfer

Tom Cannon makes his Sheffield United debut at the first time of asking tonight against Hull City, after completing his big-money move from Leicester City yesterday. The striker joined in a deal thought to be worth around £10m initially, with the Blades not confirming whether the paperwork had been filed before the 12pm deadline which would allow him to face the Tigers.

But Cannon comes straight in for his debut, wearing the No.28 shirt, with Ben Brereton Diaz also starting after coming off the bench in Tuesday night’s win at Swansea City. United’s lack of central midfield options means that left-back Harrison Burrows continues in midfield, alongside youngster Sydie Peck, with Vini Souza only fit enough to make the bench.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi also returns to the matchday squad after his hamstring issue while Sam McCallum replaces Rhys Norrington-Davies in the other change. Gus Hamer misses out through suspension after picking up his 10th booking of the season in midweek.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, McCallum, Peck, Burrows, Brooks, O’Hare, Brereton Diaz, Cannon. Subs: A. Davies, Brewster, Rak-Sakyi, Souza, Campbell, Baptiste, Norrington-Davies, One, Blacker.