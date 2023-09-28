The time to stick up for someone you believe in is when they are having a tough time, as happens to everyone.

Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on September 24, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Not when everybody is back-slapping them. That’s easy.

Sheffield United’s start to the season in general, and last Sunday’s result in particular, sorts the genuine from the fickle in respect of support for Paul Heckingbottom.

Granted, he can’t afford more results like that horrendous 8-0 defeat to Newcastle United last Sunday.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in football you can’t be a winner all the time? Hasn’t he earned some fortitude and understanding?

Did anyone expect him to lead the Blades to the play-offs when he took over in November, 2021?

Did anyone expect him to achieve automatic promotion last season?

You can’t have those peaks without some of the troughs Hecky and the Blades are going through right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The knee-jerk nature of the game is a disease, an incurable affliction.

Sometimes, with all of us, everything that can go wrong does go wrong. As happened with United against Newcastle.

It’s just not like them to make so many mistakes, to cave in to a calamitous defeat.

But how many times has it happened on Hecky’s watch? His job is to make it a ludicrous one-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes people behave as though they’ve never had one of those days.

From the mood after the initial sacking speculation being one of total support for Heckingbottom, quite rightly, we move on into uncertain ground.

No-one is defending what happened against Newcastle. It can’t be repeated. But really, is anyone turning tail on one ridiculously untypical 90 minutes?

It’s the age we live in but it’s still possible to step back for commonsense and more considered judgment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, the Blades hierarchy has done just that. For now.

There is no guarantee that support will last and in football it is rarely unconditional.