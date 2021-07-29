'Time for action' - Sheffield United 'very close' to new signings

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic says those in charge of sealing the deals in recruitment are closing in on new additions to the United squad, with the Serb confident that fresh faces are on their way.

Despite expressing his satisfaction with the calibre of United’s squad, Jokanovic, who took charge on July 1st, has previously acknowledged it needs a “little refresh” ahead of next month’s return to competitive action. Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, Peru under-23 international Yuriel Celi and Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane have all been linked with moves to United in recent weeks.

“We have talked about ambition and we have ambition,” Jokanovic said after last night’s friendly win over Doncaster Rovers. “Now it is time for action.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic on the touchline during the Blades friendly match at Doncaster Rovers. Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

“I have spoken to the club and they tell me we are very close to doing something, that we are making progress and something should happen soon.”

“We want to do something, yes, and I am sure we will,” Jokanovic added. “We have handed a list (of targets) and work has been going on (behind the scenes). There is plenty going on and, I stress, we want the right people here because we are trying different things. But like I say, I am told we are close and that the club is pleased with the progress that is being made.