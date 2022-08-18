Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a little under two weeks remaining in the summer transfer window, clubs across the second tier of English football are running out of time to get any deals done.

As well as the focus on adding to their squads, the new season is now well underway after four rounds of fixtures.

Sheffield United find themselves sitting fourth in the table after a decent start which has seen Paul Heckingbottom’s side draw one, lose one and win two including last night’s 2-1 victory over Sunderland.

They will be looking to keep the momentum going this Saturday when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to Bramall Lane.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

Steve Bruce has admitted that West Bromwich Albion do not have a list of transfer targets and will have to see which players become available in the final weeks of the window (Football League World)

Watford are in talks with Southampton over the transfer of central defender Jack Stephens (The Athletic)

Tottenham are closing in on a deal for Blackburn Rovers’ highly promising centre back Ashley Phillips (Daily Mail)

Everton have reportedly switched focus to Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz as they struggle to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of Chelsea duo Armando Broja and Michy Batshuayi (The Express)

Stoke City have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign striker Liam Delap on loan (The Athletic)

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has confirmed he still wants to bring in new players but he admitted that finding the right quality for the right price is tough (Football League World)

Hull City are set to announce the signing of Ryan Woods from Birmingham City in the next 24 hours (Football Insider)

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has praised Prince Abdullah and the club’s board for their continued backing when it comes to retaining Sander Berge (Football League World)