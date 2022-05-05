The EFL Championship’s regular season comes to an end on Saturday and clubs are already beginning to plan for the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United know that a win in their final league fixture of the season will guarantee a spot in the play-offs and a chance to win promotion back to the Premier League.

The Blades host champions Fulham, who are already promoted automatically, and three points will guarantee a fifth place finish (barring a huge goal difference swing if Luton Town also win).

However, a loss to the Cottagers would open the door for Middlesbrough and even Millwall to move above them and ensure that they spend another season in the second tier.

Boro are away to Preston North end in their final fixture while Luton Town host Reading and Millwall make the trip to already promoted Bournemouth.

Speaking ahead of the match, Blades’ boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “Both boxes, that where it counts. Everything in between is just propaganda. It’s fluff.

“People who defend for their lives at one end of the pitch and are lethal at the other; that’s what gets you victories in football. That’s what gets you success.”

Away fro the action on the pitch, clubs are also making early plans for incomings and outgoings in the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

1. Rinomhota facing uncertain future Andy Rinomhota has revealed there is a real feeling of uncertainty regarding his Reading future (FLW/Berkshire Live)

2. Mengi returns to Man U Birmingham City have confirmed that Teden Mengi has returned to Manchester United as he looks to return to full fitness (FLW)

3. Bournemouth pay extra for Christie after promotion Bournemouth's promotion to the Premier League has landed Celtic and extra £2m fee as part of the deal that saw Ryan Christie move to the Cherries last summer (The Herald - Scotland)

4. Seagulls 'keeping tabs' on Hamer Brighton & Hove Albion are keeping tabs on Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer (Football Insider)