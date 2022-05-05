Sheffield United know that a win in their final league fixture of the season will guarantee a spot in the play-offs and a chance to win promotion back to the Premier League.
The Blades host champions Fulham, who are already promoted automatically, and three points will guarantee a fifth place finish (barring a huge goal difference swing if Luton Town also win).
However, a loss to the Cottagers would open the door for Middlesbrough and even Millwall to move above them and ensure that they spend another season in the second tier.
Boro are away to Preston North end in their final fixture while Luton Town host Reading and Millwall make the trip to already promoted Bournemouth.
Speaking ahead of the match, Blades’ boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “Both boxes, that where it counts. Everything in between is just propaganda. It’s fluff.
“People who defend for their lives at one end of the pitch and are lethal at the other; that’s what gets you victories in football. That’s what gets you success.”
Away fro the action on the pitch, clubs are also making early plans for incomings and outgoings in the summer transfer window.
