The summer transfer window is fast approaching for clubs in the seond tier of English football with many already making early moves whil players have decisions to make on their futures.

A current Sheffield United player has been praised by his international boss for making the decision to join the Blades on loan and not simply “sit in the background” at his parent club.

Preston North End have recalled a goalkeeper who was out on loan following an ilness to one of their first team stoppers while a former Blackpool striker is looking for a new club folloiwng his release from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

Elsewhere, it seems like there is a chance that Gareth Bale could be playing Championship football next season after Cardiff City’s odds of landing the Real Madrid star when his contract expires this summer were slashed.

Just down the road, Swansea City have been linked with a free scoring Sunderland striker but could face comeption from sides in both the Scottish and English top flights while the Swans manager says he has not recieved any offers for their own in-form forward.

League Two side Hartlepool United have recieved a six figure compensation package for one of their young players who joined Fulham in 2019 while a Birmingham City loanee says he is in ‘no rush’ to make a decision on his future.

Finally, Barnsley are said to be amongst the clubs who had the chance to sign a current England international but made no contract offer after taking the player in on trial as a youngster.

Here are the transfer news stories making headlines in the Championship on Thursday morning:

1. Swans keen on Stewart Swansea City are interested in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart if the League One side fail to gain promotion this season but could face competition from Norwich City and Rangers (Northern Echo)

2. Swans boss addresses Piroe rumours Swansea City manager Russell Martin says the club have yet to receive any offer for Joel Piroe, and that the club's owners are aware of the striker's importance to the side (FLW)

3. Taylor in no rush to make decision on future Lyle Taylor says he is in no rush to make a decision on his future amid speculation that he might stay at Birmingham City beyond the term of his loan agreement with Nottingham Forest (Birmingham Live)

4. Hartlepool awarded compensation for Murphy Hartlepool United have been awarded a six-figure fee as compensation following Luca Murphy's move to Fulham in 2019 (Sky Sports)