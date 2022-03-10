The latest round of EFL Championship fixtures kicks off tomorrow night with a full weekend card to follow.

Sheffield United are set to make the trip to Coventry City on Saturday as the Blades look to cement their place in the play-off spots while the home side aim to make up ground.

Although the play-offs are now a real possibility, United skipper Billy Sharp has said they have not given up on sealing one of the two automatic promotion spots.

Bournemouth, who currently sit second, are just five points ahead of the Blades and still have to travel to Bramall Lane this season with Sharp saying: “We’ve got in, dropped out, got in, dropped out and now we’re back in the play-offs again.

“So it’s about staying in there and trying to put pressure on second place. I know Bournemouth have got games in hand but they’ve dropped points again tonight, so we’ve just got to keep winning our games.

“We know everyone is starting to play each other now. So as long as we’re not the ones dropping points, then we can keep that run going, keep momentum and hopefully stay in the play-offs.”

Meanwhile there are plenty of stories doing the rounds behind the scenes in English Football’s second tier this morning. Here are a selection of Thursday’s biggest transfer rumours involving EFl Championship sides:

1. Coventry look to make Clarke-Slater move permanent Coventry City have held talks with on-loan Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter regarding a permanent move to the club this summer (CoventryLive)

2. Fulham watching Bolton forward Fulham have been keeping casting an eye over Bolton Wanderers striker Dapo Afolayan (The Bolton News)

3. Reading to add new stopper Interim Reading FC boss Paul Ince has confirmed that a new goalkeeper will be joining the club before they face Nottingham Forest this weekend (FLW)

4. Cherries could re-sign former loanee Bournemouth are interested in a summer move for Celtic's on-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers but could face competitions from Leicester City and Wolves (sbiSoccer)