Three of Sheffield United's February games selected for Sky coverage; Birmingham City date changed
Three of Sheffield United’s fixtures next month will be shown live on Sky Sports, with the date and kick-off time of their trip to Birmingham City changed as a result.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:25 pm
United’s games against City, Huddersfield Town (away) and Blackburn Rovers (home) will be screened on Sky, with the Birmingham clash now kicking off on Friday, February 4 (7.45pm).
The away clash at Huddersfield will be played at the earlier time of 12.30pm on February 12, and the Blackburn clash will remain on Wednesday, February 23 at 7.45pm.