Three of Sheffield United's February games selected for Sky coverage; Birmingham City date changed

United’s games against City, Huddersfield Town (away) and Blackburn Rovers (home) will be screened on Sky , with the Birmingham clash now kicking off on Friday, February 4 (7.45pm).

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The away clash at Huddersfield will be played at the earlier time of 12.30pm on February 12, and the Blackburn clash will remain on Wednesday, February 23 at 7.45pm.