Three of Sheffield United's February games selected for Sky coverage; Birmingham City date changed

Three of Sheffield United’s fixtures next month will be shown live on Sky Sports, with the date and kick-off time of their trip to Birmingham City changed as a result.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:25 pm

United’s games against City, Huddersfield Town (away) and Blackburn Rovers (home) will be screened on Sky, with the Birmingham clash now kicking off on Friday, February 4 (7.45pm).

The away clash at Huddersfield will be played at the earlier time of 12.30pm on February 12, and the Blackburn clash will remain on Wednesday, February 23 at 7.45pm.

Sheffield United will be on Sky when they next do battle with Huddersfield Town: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
