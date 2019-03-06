Three-horse race? How Sheffield United's Championship run-in compares to Leeds and Norwich

Leeds United's emphatic 4-0 win over West Brom means the push for an all-important top two place is slowly becoming a three-horse race. To help break down each club's run-in, we take the trio's remaining fixtures, breaking them down into each match day. Click and scroll through the pages to see how they compare:

1. Matchday 36 - Friday March 8 and Saturday March 9 Norwich City v Swansea City (Friday - kick-off: 7:45pm)'Bristol City v Leeds United (Saturday - kick-off: 3pm)'Sheffield United v Rotherham United (Saturday - kick-off: 3pm)

2. Matchday 37 - Tuesday March 12 and Wednesday March 13 Sheffield United v Brentford (Tuesday - kick-off: 7:45pm)'Reading v Leeds United (Tuesday - kick-off: 7:45pm)'Norwich City v Hull City (Wednesday - kick-off: 7:45pm)

3. Matchday 38 - Saturday March 16 Leeds United v Sheffield United (kick-off: 12:30pm)'Rotherham United v Norwich City (kick-off: 3pm)

4. Matchday 39 - Saturday March 30 Leeds United v Millwall (kick-off: 3pm)'Sheffield United v Bristol City (kick-off: 3pm)'Middlesbrough v Norwich City (kick-off: 5:30pm)

