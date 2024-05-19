Three changes for Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur as departing duo get farewell chance
Sheffield United have made three changes for their final game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, with Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe given the chance to say emotional goodyes to Bramall Lane. The pair will leave the Blades this summer after being released, with Chris Basham, Ollie Norwood and George Baldock also departing.
Lowe and Foderingham are in the starting XI alongside the returning Anel Ahmedhodzic and Ben Osborn after suspension and injury respectively. Oli McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison are back on the bench after their own fitness absences, alongside loanees Yasser Larouci, James McAtee and Mason Holgate.
Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson, Lowe, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn, Brereton Diaz, Archer. Subs: Davies, Brewster, McBurnie, Souza, Larouci, McAtee, Holgate, Brooks, Jebbison.
Spurs make one change, Dejan Kulusevski returning to the starting XI to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who’s on the bench.
Spurs: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, van de Ven; Sarr, Bentancur, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son (c), Johnson. Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Donley, Gil, Moore, Scarlett.
