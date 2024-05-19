Sheffield United team news v Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have made three changes for their final game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, with Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe given the chance to say emotional goodyes to Bramall Lane. The pair will leave the Blades this summer after being released, with Chris Basham, Ollie Norwood and George Baldock also departing.