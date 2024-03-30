Mason Holgate has been recalled immediately for Sheffield United following his suspension, for this afternoon's clash with Fulham at Bramall Lane. George Baldock has not made the squad after picking up a calf injury duty while on Greece duty.

Oli McBurnie and Ben Brereton Diaz keep their places up front while Oliver Arblaster makes his first Premier League start at home in midfield. Vini Souza starts as does Ben Osborn with James McAtee on the bench, while Jack Robinson has been handed the captain's armband in place of Anel Ahmedhodzic.