This was Sheffield United’s record after 38 games the last time they were promoted to the Premier League

It’s been thirteen seasons since Sheffield United were last promoted to the Premier League, when they made it under Neil Warnock in the 2005/06 season.

Following on from Saturday’s crucial 1-0 win over promotion rivals Leeds United, the Blades are in a great position to secure automatic promotion once again.

Neil Shipperley of Sheffield is congratulated on is goal by Craig Short during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Sheffield United and Burnley at Bramall Lane on December 10, 2005. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

But how do the two seasons compare after 38 games?

So far this season, Chris Wilder’s Blades have racked up 74 points, with a total of 22 wins, eight draws and eight losses.

Only Norwich sit above them at the moment with 78 points from 23 wins, nine draws and six defeats.

By comparison, the 2005/06 points haul with 38 matches played was pretty similar – Neil Warnock’s men had 77 points from a total of 22 wins, 11 draws and five defeats.

The final table that year ended with United in second place and a total points tally of 92, behind eventual champions Reading who had 106 points.

Wilder’s United are clearly on the pace to match that tally this time around, although they have the tricky task of keeping either Leeds or Norwich at bay to secure a top two spot.

Last time the Blades went up, there was an 11 point cushion between second and third place by the end of the campaign as third-placed Watford notched 81 points.

Of their final eight matches of the 2005/06 season, Sheffield United only lost once – to Norwich – before earning wins against Southampton, Hull, Cardiff and Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign.

They also picked up extra points in draws against Stoke, Leeds and Luton.

Can the Blades do the same and earn automatic promotion this season? Bristol City, Preston, Birmingham City, Millwall, Nottingham Forest, Hull, Ipswich and Stoke are all that’s standing in their way of a shot at the big time...