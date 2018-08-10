This is why Sheffield United's Ricky Holmes decided to join Oxford United

Ricky Holmes has said he left Sheffield United to join Oxford United on loan because his "chances were limited".

The 31-year-old took to Twitter to explain his decision to leave Bramall Lane after only joining from Charlton in January.

He said: "My chances were limited at Sheff U & after speaking to manager who I have so much respect for we both agreed I needed to play regularly and the system he will be using would limit my chances.

"I'm someone who loves to play every week and thank Oxford for giving me that opportunity."

Holmes played just five league matches for Chris Wilder after joining for an undisclosed fee, but also wished the Blades luck for the new campaign.

The winger will reunite with former Charlton boss Karl Robinson and will join fellow United loanee Samir Carruthers in the U's squad.