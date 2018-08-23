This is why Scott Hogan’s move to Sheffield United could depend on a Premier League club

Sheffield United have been linked with Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan, but now it looks like any deal before the end of the loan window will depend on a Premier League club allowing one of their strikers to leave.

Hogan, who is yet to feature for Villa this term after suffering with a groin injury for most of the off-season, might not be able to leave the club on loan unless they bring in another striker.

Steve Bruce’s side would be short of first team strikers if he allowed Hogan and team mate Ross McCormack to leave before the end of the transfer window.

Both McCormack and Hogan have failed to live up to their potential since joining the club and have been linked with moves away this summer, but their departures would only leave Jonathan Kodjia, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Keinan Davis as options up front.

Villa are said to be tracking Southampton’s Shane Long as a replacement, so Chris Wilder might have to rely on the south coast club letting the Irishman leave.

Earlier this week reports emerged suggesting the Blades could make Hogan their highest earner if they are able to bring him in on loan.

It looks like United will miss out on Middlesbrough’s Marvin Johnson though after Yannick Bolasie apparently rejected a move to the Riverside in favour of joining Bruce at Villa.

