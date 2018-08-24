This is why Bramall Lane is one of the most difficult places for away teams to visit

Sheffield United fans can officially call Bramall Lane a fortress after research found that it is one of the most difficult grounds for away teams to win points.

According to a study from Your-Promotional-Code.co.uk, the Blades average 1.79 points a game at home and have a 45% winning ratio.

In comparison, Sheffield Wednesday came in 43rd place, averaging 1.61 points a match.

The research analysed every home fixture for all the 92 Premier League and Football League teams since the start of the 2008/09 season, with Manchester United’s Old Trafford coming out on top.

Nine out of the top ten sides were Premier League grounds, with only Brentford beating Sheffield United’s home record.

Meanwhile Sunderland have the worst record at home, averaging just 1.16 points, which isn’t surprising given their back-to-back relegations.

The top ten teams with the best home record are:

1.Manchester City, Etihad Stadium – 2.36 points per game

2.Manchester United, Old Trafford – 2.34 points per game

3.Chelsea, Stamford Bridge – 2.24 points per game

4.Arsenal, Emirates Stadium – 2.18 points per game

5.Tottenham Hotspur, White Hart Lane / Wembley Stadium – 2.07 points per game

6.Liverpool, Anfield – 2.03 points per game

7.Leicester City, King Power Stadium – 1.90 points per game

8.Everton, Goodison Park – 1.84 points per game

9.Cardiff City, Cardiff City Stadium – 1.82 points per game

10.Brentford, Griffin Park – 1.81 points per game

The ten teams with the worst home record are:

1.Sunderland, Stadium of Light – 1.16 points per game

2.Yeovil Town, Huish Park – 1.29 points per game

3.Morecambe, Christie Park / Globe Arena – 1.31 points per game

4.Oldham Athletic, Boundary Park – 1.33 points per game

5.Crystal Palace, Selhurst Park – 1.34 points per game

6.Barnsley, Oakwell – 1.37 points per game

7.Coventry City, Ricoh Arena – 1.37 points per game

8.Portsmouth, Fratton Park – 1.38 points per game

9.Crewe Alexandra, Gresty Road – 1.39 points per game

10.Doncaster Rovers, Keepmoat Stadium – 1.39 points per game