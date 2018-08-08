This is when then the 2018 summer transfer window closes for the Championship

Have your say

It's been a roller-coaster transfer window for both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield United have been by far the busier of the two clubs over the window while Wednesday have been hamstrung by a transfer embargo.

The Owls have been under the temporary sanctions since April for breaching the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules.

In contrast, Sheffield United have broken their transfer record for a defender with the signing of Brentford's John Egan.

The Blades have also brought in Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United, Ipswich Town's David McGoldrick, Liverpool's Ben Woodburn on loan and Manchester City's Kean Bryan.

However, they've had to watch the highly tipped youngster David Brooks head off to the Premier League with Bournemouth.

Whilst Wednesday haven't brought anyone in, they have said farewell to a number of players.

George Hirst finally ended his transfer drama with a move to OH Leuven while Jack Hunt joined Bristol City, Glenn Loovens headed to Sunderdland and Jordan Rhodes went to Norwich on loan.

But there's still one more day for both clubs to complete their last bits of business before the window slams shut.

Premier League clubs voted to close the summer window early in 2018.

This means that the window will close on the Thursday before the season starts.

Clubs wanted to bring to an end all the disruption caused by players leaving or joining new teams once the season was under way.

The summer transfer window will officially close on Thursday, August 9 at 5pm.

Any deal must be agreed on this day and sent to the authorities before that time, but some paperwork can be concluded the next day.