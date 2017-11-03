This is what happened the last time Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday faced each other on a Friday night

Have your say

The forthcoming Sheffield derby in January will be the first time the Blades and Owls have met on a Friday night since 2009.

That September night eight years ago saw Kevin Blackwell's United side face Brian Laws's Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

It was the 124th Steel City derby and tuned out to be a game of two halves, ending in a five-goal thriller.

United started the match on the front foot and took the lead in just the 7th minute when Jamie Ward pounced to fire home.

Eight minutes later the Blades doubled their lead when Darius Henderson got his toe on the end of Ched Evans' shot.

And three minutes before half time Unitedites were in dreamland when Wednesday defender Lewis Buxton inexplicably headed the ball into his own net to make it 3-0 to the home side.

The visitors started the second half more brightly and got their reward just a minute after the restart when Marcus Tudgay beat Mark Bunn to score.

Tudgay's goal had been created by half time substitute Etienne Esajas and the dutch winger wreaked havoc as the Owls went in search of a second goal.

In the 65th minute Esajas rifled in a 25-yard free kick to further reduce the arrears and ensure a nervy last 25 minutes.

Led by the inspirational Chris Morgan the Blades managed to hold firm for the remainder of the match and record a 3-2 victory.

The win moved United up to 4th in the Championship table while Wednesday remained in 12th place.

The return fixture at Hillsborough the following April saw both sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The season ended with the Blades finishing just outside the play off places and the Owls being relegated to League One.