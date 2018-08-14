This is the reason Sheffield United fans are the most important in the country

According to research from the BBC, Sheffield United fans matter the most out of any EFL club when it comes to supporting the club through ticket sales.

The study found that over four campaigns from 2013/14 to 2016/17, including when the Blades were still in League One, 69.6 per cent of the club's turnover came from ticket sales.

That was the most of any football league club in three of the four seasons.

In 2016/17, United made £7.9m from tickets in a year when the division saw a reduction in average match day prices.

Fans weren't essential to every club though, particularly Premier League sides that benefited from the new £3billion broadcast deal in 2012.

Clubs that have since been relegated from the top tier, including West Bromwich Albion, Hull City and Swansea, could have played in front of empty stands and still made a profit thanks to the deal.

Teams relegated to the Championship receive parachute payments to make up for lost revenue outside the top flight.