This is the ball number Sheffield United fans need to look out for in the FA Cup third round draw

The FA Cup is back this weekend as teams up and down the country go head-to-head in the second round.

On Monday night Sheffield United will find out who they will face in the third round of the competition when the draw is held at Stamford Bridge, the home of reigning winners Chelsea.

The FA Cup.

The draw, which will take place at 7.30pm, will see the 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition alongside the 20 teams that progress from round two.

Third round matches will be played on the weekend of January 5, with Monday’s draw due to be conducted by former England international Paul Ince and Dutch legend Ruud Gullit on BBC Two.

At the start of the season the FA doubled the prize fund for the competition, meaning winning clubs can look forward to a £135,500 payout if they progress.

The all important number for Sheffield United fans to look out for is 34.

Chris Wilder’s men will be eagerly watching the draw, with last season’s winners Chelsea (ball 12), finalists Manchester United (ball 24) and 13-time winners Arsenal (ball 2) ones to keep an eye on.

Here’s the full list of ball numbers for the draw:

1 AFC BOURNEMOUTH

2 ARSENAL

3 ASTON VILLA

4 BIRMINGHAM CITY

5 BLACKBURN ROVERS

6 BOLTON WANDERERS

7 BRENTFORD

8 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

9 BRISTOL CITY

10 BURNLEY

11 CARDIFF CITY

12 CHELSEA

13 CRYSTAL PALACE

14 DERBY COUNTY

15 EVERTON

16 FULHAM

17 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

18 HULL CITY

19 IPSWICH TOWN

20 LEEDS UNITED

21 LEICESTER CITY

22 LIVERPOOL

23 MANCHESTER CITY

24 MANCHESTER UNITED

25 MIDDLESBROUGH

26 MILLWALL

27 NEWCASTLE UNITED

28 NORWICH CITY

29 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

30 PRESTON NORTH END

31 QUEENS PARK RANGERS

32 READING

33 ROTHERHAM UNITED

34 SHEFFIELD UNITED

35 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

36 SOUTHAMPTON

37 STOKE CITY

38 SWANSEA CITY

39 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

40 WATFORD

41 WEST BROMWICH ALBION

42 WEST HAM UNITED

43 WIGAN ATHLETIC

44 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

45 GUISELEY OR FLEETWOOD TOWN

46 BURY OR LUTON TOWN

47 WREXHAM OR NEWPORT COUNTY

48 TRANMERE ROVERS OR SOUTHPORT

49 SOUTHEND UNITED OR BARNSLEY

50 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR SCUNTHORPE UNITED

51 SOLIHULL MOORS OR BLACKPOOL

52 CHESTERFIELD OR GRIMSBY TOWN

53 PETERBOROUGH UNITED OR BRADFORD CITY

54 SWINDON TOWN OR WOKING

55 MAIDSTONE UNITED OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC

56 LINCOLN CITY OR CARLISLE UNITED

57 FC HALIFAX TOWN OR AFC WIMBLEDON

58 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE OR OXFORD UNITED

59 BARNET OR STOCKPORT COUNTY

60 ROCHDALE OR PORTSMOUTH

61 WALSALL OR SUNDERLAND

62 ACCRINGTON STANLEY OR CHELTENHAM TOWN

63 CHARLTON ATHLETIC OR DONCASTER ROVERS

64 SLOUGH TOWN OR GILLINGHAM