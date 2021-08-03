This is Sheffield United's odds to WIN the Championship title next season - compared to Fulham, West Brom and Swansea City
With the Championship kicking off this weekend, the bookmakers have installed their favourites for league champions. Will the newly relegated sides go straight back up? Will Swansea do what they failed to do last season?
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 2:39 pm
After massively exceeding expectations in their first Premier League campaign, in which they finished in nineth place, Sheffield United finished rock bottom last season.
The three newly relegated teams – Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham - will all be looking for a swift return to the Premier League, but the bookies are backing the latter two to be in with a better chance of winning the league.
Scroll below to find out the Blades’ odds for a Championship title, compared to their rivals:
Page 1 of 6