This is how Football Manager thinks Sheffield United will perform over the Christmas period

With each team set to play six matches between now and New Year's Day, there's plenty of football to keep fans entertained in the Championship. This is how the computers at Football Manager think Sheffield United will do after simulating every game...

1. 24. Ipswich Ipswich have only won once this season, but the Football Manager computers predict they'll pick up two more victories over the festive season. 20 pts.

2. 23. Hull City It doesn't look good for the Tigers if the FM computers are right - they won't pick up a single win according to the simulation. 21 pts.

3. 22. Millwall There would be no change in league position for Millwall if the predictions are correct - the computer doesn't think they'll win a game in the rest of December. 21 pts.

4. 21. Rotherham Form won't be kind to Rotherham, leaving them just above the danger zone according to the FM computer. 25 pts.

