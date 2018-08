Have your say

A tale of two centre halves.

On this day in 2003 Chris Morgan made his Sheffield United debut against Gillingham.

It was a 0-0 draw.

‘Morgs’ had signed for the First Division club on a free transfer in July from Barnsley.

And on this day in 2016 Barnsley-born England defender John Stones completed his £47.5m move to Manchester City from Everton by signing a six-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The move made him the world’s second most expensive defender in history, behind David Luiz.