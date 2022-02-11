Although he refused to name the team in question, McCall admitted the effect their pre-match statements had on United’s players underlines the importance of staying humble and focused as the race for promotion enters a pivotal phase.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s visit to fellow Premier League hopefuls Huddersfield Town, he told The Star: “A few weeks ago, there were certain comments, things being said, before the game about them doing this and doing that. To be honest, you always want to keep things in-house because the minute you don’t, well, things like that have a habit of coming back and smacking you on the backside.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All we’re doing is getting on with business,” United’s assistant manager added. “That’s the mentality.”

Relegated from the top-flight last term, United endured a difficult start to the new campaign. But Heckingbottom’s appointment in November has prompted a dramatic upturn in fortunes. They travel to the John Smith’s Stadium only a point outside the play-off positions and four behind Carlos Corberan’s fifth placed side, with three matches in hand on their rivals from West Yorkshire.

“The message from everyone here is just keep your eye on the next game, the next challenge,” McCall said. “You can be up one moment and get whacked down the next. So just stay on a level with the right mentality.”

Sheffield United will keep things in house and between themselves, says assistant manager Stuart McCall: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage