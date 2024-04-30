Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder is the man to lead Sheffield United back into battle again next season, according to one of the few shining lights of a difficult season for the Blades.

The Premier League struggle was completed on Saturday, with relegation confirmed but already thoughts turn to next season and the challenge of the Championship.

Speaking at The Star Football Awards, having picked up Sheffield United Player of the Year, Jack Robinson reflected on a disappointing campaign as a whole, but spoke of his pride at winning the award.

"It's been a really tough season, not one we expected. It's been personally ok but overall very disappointing. We're going to regroup next year and hopefully come back up."

He added: "The money in the Premier League is something that needs to be looked at. It's been tough for us to take, we had a really good year in the Championship last year and it's been such a disappointing year but obviously I'll take pride in this award."

"Chris has already said he's going to look at the summer and there's going to be a rebuild but he's got that in him, he's done it before, so we all have faith he'll do it again."

