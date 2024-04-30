The Star's Sheffield United Player of the Year backs boss to lift the gloom at Blades
Chris Wilder is the man to lead Sheffield United back into battle again next season, according to one of the few shining lights of a difficult season for the Blades.
The Premier League struggle was completed on Saturday, with relegation confirmed but already thoughts turn to next season and the challenge of the Championship.
Speaking at The Star Football Awards, having picked up Sheffield United Player of the Year, Jack Robinson reflected on a disappointing campaign as a whole, but spoke of his pride at winning the award.
"It's been a really tough season, not one we expected. It's been personally ok but overall very disappointing. We're going to regroup next year and hopefully come back up."
He added: "The money in the Premier League is something that needs to be looked at. It's been tough for us to take, we had a really good year in the Championship last year and it's been such a disappointing year but obviously I'll take pride in this award."
"Chris has already said he's going to look at the summer and there's going to be a rebuild but he's got that in him, he's done it before, so we all have faith he'll do it again."
On the award, Robinson, who has been for the most part excellent at the back for United, even when put under immense pressure by the top flight’s big name frontlines added: "It's a really nice accolade to have. It's been a really tough season, when we looked at things at the start of the season we never envisaged we'd be where we are. It's been tough but the lads have dug in. We've tried to put in some good performances and it's unfortunate we've ended up with relegation this year."
