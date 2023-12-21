The short-term hopes and long-term ambitions at Sheffield United

Alan Biggs believes Paul Heckingbottom would be welcomed back at Sheffield United to something like his old role heading up the academy

Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There’s no easy or fast way for Sheffield United to gain a foothold in the Premier League. But it’s a start that the club itself knows that, with the status quo, it will be difficult and slow. Not impossible, though. And certainly not if Chris Wilder’s return, and a freshness centred on youthful talent, can crowbar top status for another year.

Realism allied to hope is indeed the theme from chief executive Stephen Bettis, the vital bridge to the manager’s restored relationship with owner Prince Abdullah.

When I asked Bettis if United could genuinely compete in the top flight, he was honest enough to admit that, with “vast sums of money thrown around”, it was “difficult” and also a tough question to answer. “Ultimately we do appreciate we’re in the bottom part of the league in terms of the level of investment,” he said.

It all hinges on whether the Blades can hang around long enough to gain extra muscle - which is where this season’s against-the-odds mission from Wilder comes in. Bettis argued: “If you can stay in the league a few seasons and invest that money well (Premier League revenue), you can get returns and keep pushing on.”

Wilder, he said, is on “an initial appointment to the end of next season and ultimately we’ll see where it is at that point.” I’d say the manager’s devotion and commitment to the club is such he’d like it to stretch way beyond, perhaps eventually to the head of football role floated here in a recent column. Which is partly why he’ll want to be as hands on as possible in what happens next.

Youth development and promoting academy products remains key in this financial climate, as much as trading of experienced players in the window. Andre Brooks and Will Osula among others, including Daniel Jebbison if and when he is fit to return, are very much the key to this ambition. And that is why I’d be surprised if United did not explore a continuing role for Paul Heckingbottom when the axe fell on the first team boss.

I understand the door is open for a return at some stage for the former Under 23s coach appointed to that job by Wilder himself. It’s on hold pending further managerial ambitions but Hecky’s work at Bramall Lane, at all levels, remains highly valued.