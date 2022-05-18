Samba’s crucial stops in the shoot-out proved the difference between the sides, who still could not be separated after 30 minutes of extra time in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Following the pitch invasion sparked by the 28-year-old’s winning save from Morgan Gibbs-White to send Forest to Wembley, one fan made an interesting discovery which revealed the secrets to his success.

Instructions for each Sheffield United taker were sellotaped to Samba’s water bottle – an increasingly common tactic used by goalkeepers in shoot-outs.

The former Ligue 1 stopper revealed he kept the bottle hidden in a towel to prevent the opposition spotting his plan.

Samba also made two fine stops to deny Blades forward Iliman Ndiaye during the match before keeping out penalties from Ollie Norwood, Conor Hourihane and Gibbs-White.

Sander Berge and Ndiaye converted their efforts for United.

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United sees his penalty saved by Brice Samba of Nottingham Forest (photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

Brennan Johnson, Steve Cook and Cafu scored for the home side, but Joe Lolley blazed his spot kick over the bar.

Sheffield United forced extra time after goals from Gibbs-White and John Fleck helped them to a 2-1 win on the night, which levelled the scores at 3-3 on aggregate.

Johnson had put Forest – who won the first leg at Bramall Lane 2-1 – two goals ahead in the tie with his first-half strike.

The post-match celebrations were marred by an alleged assault on Sheffield United captain and former Nottingham Forest striker Billy Sharp, who needed stitches.