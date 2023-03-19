Someone, somewhere, will still be trying to claim that the FA Cup doesn’t matter. Try telling that to Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers, who combined to deliver a quarter-final which utterly captivated Bramall Lane.

The hosts went through, thanks to a finish from Tommy Doyle which was fit to grace any game. Including one, thanks to the sheer amount of effort they put into the fixture, saw both teams deliver the perfect riposte to those who reckon a competition the visitors’ manager believes is still “the greatest” on earth now plays second fiddle to qualifying for the Europa Conference League or simply preserving top-flight status.

“It was do or die out there,” Paul Heckingbottom said, after watching his United squad book its place at Wembley. “The nature of the match made it like that. Two groups of players giving everything, showing what it means.”

United owed their progress to a number of different factors, having twice found themselves behind during a tie which will live long in the memory of all those who witnessed it. One of those was character. Another was Doyle’s moment of brilliance, after Oli McBurnie’s earlier effort had set-up a dramatic finale. There were heroics from Wes Foderingham too, including a superb double save from Harry Pickering and Ben Brereton-Diaz, whose controversial penalty had seen Rovers land the first blow of the contest. But most of all, it was the tactical discipline United displayed to overcome opponents Heckingbottom later admitted are the last team you want to be trailing. At least in the Championship, where both United and Tomasson’s men are chasing promotion.

“We’re pleased with the result, we’re pleased with the performance and most of all, we are very proud,” admitted Heckingbottom. “It was a fantastic game and both sets played their part in that. We twice had to come back against the best counter-attacking team, for me anyway, in this league. So to do it in the manner we did, yes, it was very pleasing.”

For long periods of the afternoon, it appeared as if missed opportunities were going to cost United dear. James McAtee was twice thwarted by Rovers’ Aynsley Pears while several of the midfielder’s colleagues appeared determined to try and over-complicate things when an opening presented itself. Not so Doyle, who after firing home from long-range right at the death, then suffered the heartbreak of seeing United paired with Manchester City in the semi-final draw. Like McAtee, who is also on loan from the reigning Premier League champions, he will be ineligible for selection when they face-off next month.

Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton scores his team first goal past Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

But after dominating possession and spurning several chances, United discovered their ruthless streak when it mattered. Sammie Szmodics thought he had sent Rovers through, firing them ahead again having seen Max Lowe’s deflected effort drag the hosts level following Brereton-Diaz’s spot-kick. But McBurnie’s low drive restored parity for a second time before Doyle’s Howitzer sparked pandemonium.

“We took risks and they paid off,” said Heckingbottom, who criticised the handball decision against Jack Robinson which allowed Brereton-Diaz to break the deadlock. “That VAR decision was a kick in the teeth. But the lads kept going and that speaks volumes about them.”

Tommy Doyle celebrates his winner for Sheffield United with Manchester City team mate James McAtee: Simon Bellis / Sportimage