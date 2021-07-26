The pros and cons of Sheffield United selling Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal - A big fee ... but what about a replacement?
Arsenal’s pursuit of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale looks like it could be one of the big transfer sagas of the summer.
The goalkeeper was voted United’s player of the year last season despite relegation from the Premier League, and his performances earned him a late call-up into Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad when Dean Henderson, another former Blades goalkeeper, was forced to pull out through injury.
Ramsdale was been banned from talking about his future while on England duty by Southgate, as England went all the way to the final of the Euros at Wembley, and is understood to be happy at Bramall Lane. But that hasn’t put Arsenal off, even if they have so far baulked at United’s £40m valuation of a goalkeeper the Blades re-signed from AFC Bournemouth last summer.
As The Star revealed recently, United have again warned Arsenal they will not be bullied into submission after the Gunners reportedly revived their previous interest in Barcelona goalkeeper Neto as Mikel Arteta searches for a goalkeeper capable of challenging Bernd Leno for the No.1 spot at the Emirates.
Arsenal have also been linked with West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and despite acknowledging that interest is genuine, United also believe it could be a ploy to pressurise them into accepting a lower fee for Ramsdale as they reorganise their finances after being relegated.
So, should United stick or twist? We had a look at the (few) pros and (many) cons to United selling another of their brightest young players…