The goalkeeper was voted United’s player of the year last season despite relegation from the Premier League, and his performances earned him a late call-up into Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad when Dean Henderson, another former Blades goalkeeper, was forced to pull out through injury.

Ramsdale was been banned from talking about his future while on England duty by Southgate, as England went all the way to the final of the Euros at Wembley, and is understood to be happy at Bramall Lane. But that hasn’t put Arsenal off, even if they have so far baulked at United’s £40m valuation of a goalkeeper the Blades re-signed from AFC Bournemouth last summer.

As The Star revealed recently, United have again warned Arsenal they will not be bullied into submission after the Gunners reportedly revived their previous interest in Barcelona goalkeeper Neto as Mikel Arteta searches for a goalkeeper capable of challenging Bernd Leno for the No.1 spot at the Emirates.

Arsenal have also been linked with West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and despite acknowledging that interest is genuine, United also believe it could be a ploy to pressurise them into accepting a lower fee for Ramsdale as they reorganise their finances after being relegated.

So, should United stick or twist? We had a look at the (few) pros and (many) cons to United selling another of their brightest young players…

1. PRO The main pro to any potential deal would be the fee United should be able to command. United value Ramsdale at £40m and you would hope that any deal would be close to that figure, easing the pressure on United to offload any of their other assets after relegation Photo: David Klein

2. CON Ramsdale is one of the best young goalkeepers in England and has three years left on the contract he signed when he returned to United last summer. He was United's player of the year last season and will be arguably the Championship's best goalkeeper Photo: Andrew Yates

3. PRO (sort of) Although there's no suggestion Ramsdale is unhappy at United, the longer the saga drags on the more chance there may be of it overshadowing United's preparations, and possibly the season itself Photo: Andrew Yates

4. CON United have long been guilty of selling their family silver at the first chance – Ramsdale himself has been flogged before – and baulking at Arsenal this summer would be seen as a continuation of that for the club Photo: Simon Bellis