Sheffield United fans have endured a season to forget in the Premier League after the jubilation of last year’s automatic promotion from the Championship. As it stands, Chris Wilder’s side sit at the bottom of the table with just 16 points - leaving them on course for their worst ever points tally in a 38-game season.

The Blades are 10 points away from safety and are expected to start next season in the Championship on minus two points after being punished by the league for non-payment of transfer funds during their promotion season.

However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel for the South Yorkshire club and their season in the top-flight ensures them a share of the prize money in what is renowned for being the most watched and marketable football league on the planet.

Figures in the Premier League's annual report unveil every club will earn at least £91.7 million through the 'equal share' from the UK and international broadcast deals. In addition to that, teams will receive a 'merit payment' dependent on their final league position and 'facility fees' for additional UK TV showings.