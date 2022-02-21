Despite turning 36 earlier this month, Sharp enters Wednesday’s game against Blackburn Rovers searching for his 14th of a season which has already seen him become the most prolific player in Championship history.

Acknowledging Sharp’s record breaking exploits and finishing skills bring certain privileges, Heckingbottom revealed a desire to put the “group” first is actually the secret behind his success.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Billy wants to play every single minute,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “If you are a forward and you are doing your job for the team, giving everything, then that buys you more minutes on the pitch.

“So then think about it. The more minutes you spend on the pitch, the more likely you are to score.”

United climbed to sixth in the table after thrashing Swansea City 4-0 last weekend. Sharp claimed the third of those efforts, with a superb finish from George Baldock also sandwiched in between Morgan Gibbs-White’s brace.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United hands over the captains armband to John Egan: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Only Sharp has either created or scored more goals than the on-loan midfielder this term.

“I spoke with Billy and he was my first pick at the start,” said Heckingbottom, who hopes United’s board activate a retention clause within Sharp’s contract. “It’s because of his importance without the ball, what he brings, just as much as what he does when he’s got it.

"Obviously Billy’s record speaks for itself. But he’s got that because of the work he puts in that doesn’t always get the same acclaim.”