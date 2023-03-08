How many points Sheffield United will need to secure promotion to the Premier League ahead of Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers

It could prove a decisive moment in the Blades’ promotion bid, after a run of three defeats in their previous five games. Michael Carrick’s side have been keeping the pressure on Paul Heckingbottom’s men with five wins from their last six games.

No side has achieved a better points tally in the same time frame, with Blackburn Rovers winning four and drawing two of their last six outings to close the gap on the Blades to nine points.

The gap was only at six points before kick-off in Reading after Rovers had secured a narrow victory over the Blades on Saturday afternoon.

However, Illiam Ndiaye struck in the second-half in Reading to secure a 1-0 win for United - but just how many points will be enough for promotion?

Over the last five seasons, the average points needed to finish above third place has been just over 85. When the Blades were promoted in 2019, they finished on 89 points - six ahead of Leeds in third.

With Middlesbrough on a relentless run, it could prove that more than the average of 85 is needed as the Blades look to seal a return to the Premier League in Heckingbottom’s first full season in charge.

Sheffield United have a points-per-game ratio of 1.91 this season. If they maintain that until May, they will finish the season on 88 points.

Boro have averaged 2.15 points-per-game since Carrick’s arrival, suggesting the race to the Premier League is set to go down to the wire.

To work out the average points needed for promotion, we added one point to the tally of the side finishing third over the last five seasons.