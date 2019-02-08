Could Sheffield United reach the play-offs

The number of points needed to reach the play-offs since 2001 - will Sheffield United make the cut?

Sheffield United are looking to reach the play-offs for the first time since 2009 and can go top with a win over Aston Villa tonight.

But what has it taken to reach the play-ffs since the turn of the century?

2001/02 - 75 points. Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City promoted.

1. Norwich City

2002/03 season - 74 points. Portsmouth, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers promoted.

2. Nottingham Forest

2005/06 season - 75 points. Reading, Sheffield United and Watford promoted.

3. Crystal Palace

2004/05 season - 73 points. Sunderland, Wigan Athletic and West Ham United promoted.

4. West Ham United

