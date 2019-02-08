The number of points needed to reach the play-offs since 2001 - will Sheffield United make the cut?
Sheffield United are looking to reach the play-offs for the first time since 2009 and can go top with a win over Aston Villa tonight.
But what has it taken to reach the play-ffs since the turn of the century?
1. Norwich City
2001/02 - 75 points. Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City promoted.
2. Nottingham Forest
2002/03 season - 74 points. Portsmouth, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers promoted.
3. Crystal Palace
2005/06 season - 75 points. Reading, Sheffield United and Watford promoted.
4. West Ham United
2004/05 season - 73 points. Sunderland, Wigan Athletic and West Ham United promoted.
