To Sheffield United supporters of a certain vintage, a game against Coventry City sets the mind whirring back to a remarkable night at Bramall Lane back in 1998.

It was an evening when Irish eyes smiled on Alan Kelly and the Blades, with the Irish international the hero of a remarkable FA Cup quarter-final win against the Sky Blues – which just happened to be played on St. Patrick’s Day.

Kelly’s hat-trick of saves in the penalty shoot-out saw them progress to the semi-final stage for the first time since 1993 – when Kelly had arguably the game of his United career as United lost to their city rivals Wednesday at Wembley.

There was something about the FA Cup that seemed to bring out the best in the Republic of Ireland international and under the lights at Bramall Lane, Kelly wrote himself further into United folklore against United’s Boxing Day opponents City.

"To make a hat-trick of saves in a tense penalty shoot-out takes some beating," Kelly smiled. "But for it to happen to a proud Irishman on St Patrick's Day takes some beating."

It was a season when the Blades looked like they were going to implode from within. Well-placed to compete for promotion back to the Premier League, strike duo Jan Åage Fjørtoft and Brian Deane were both inexplicably sold on the same day and manager Nigel Spackman, who was building a reputation for his talented United squad playing in an attractive, front-foot manner, resigned in protest.

With their season looking like it could fall apart, former Blade Steve Thompson took caretaker charge and he led the Blades to the FA Cup semi-final, where they lost to Newcastle United at Old Trafford. After booking their place there thanks to Kelly's heroics, as he saved from Dion Dublin, David Burrows and Simon Howarth.

Wayne Quinn stepped up to hammer United into the semi-finals and Kelly was chaired from the Lane pitch as a hero. He remembers that two fans tried to take off his boots; they were tied on so tight that Kelly’s ankles were almost dislocated.

"I was in the mood for a celebratory drink after the match," Kelly added, "but that idea was a non-starter.

"It was St Patrick's Day but all the pubs had shut so I couldn't get a pint! I ended up having a cup of tea instead and going to bed."

Sheffield United's penalty kick heroes Wayne Quinn (left)and Alan Kelly - Steve Ellis