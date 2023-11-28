FIFA are looking at introducing further VAR measures to allow the system to impact yellow cards, free kicks and corners.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United's vital visit to Burnley this weekend will happen under a cloud of VAR controversy, but that has become the norm for Premier League fixtures this season, and won't be changing anytime soon.

Stuart Attwell will be on VAR duty at Turf Moor as the Blades look to go eight points clear of their former Championship rivals. Attwell was the man in charge of the video assistant last night as Fulham controversially beat Wolves, with Gary O'Neil seething at VAR once again, and his decisions on Saturday will be being watched under a microscope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While many Sheffield United supporters and Premier League followers are fed up with the VAR conversation, the system is sticking around for now, and could even be granted bigger powers in the not-so-distant future.

FIFA have scheduled discussions to increase the power of VAR to intervene on decisions such as corners, free-kicks and yellow cards, as well as its current remit. The Times reports that a working group has been established to see if VAR should be given an even greater say, although no formal decision would be made until March at the earliest.

FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham had acknowledged the inevitable talks last month but hinted at fears that even more VAR influences could ruin the flow of football matches. He said: “I know that is something we will discuss in the Ifab. We would be really reluctant to have a game that was stopped a lot more than it currently is but that will be a proper discussion.”