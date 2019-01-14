The market value of every player in Chris Wilder's £39million Sheffield United squad

They have recently added both Gary Madine and Kieran Dowell on loan deals, so Chris Wilder's squad now has a transfer value of £39.2 million. Using the website Transfermarkt we break down the individual market value of each player (all values are GBP).

1. Jack O'Connell 5 million jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Gary Madine 4million jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. John Egan 4 million. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Oliver Norwood 3 million. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more