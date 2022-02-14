Cardiff had denied an FA charge related to the matter but an independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found it proven and slapped the Bluebirds with a five-figure punishment.

Trouble flared when Barnsley’s assistant coach Joseph Laumann appeared to shove Cardiff manager Steve Morison after the full-time whistle, which triggered a brawl involving players and staff.

Barnsley and Cardiff City have been fined £12,000 and £10,000 respectively following a tunnel brawl at full-time involving players and staff following their ill-tempered clash.

Moments earlier Laumann had been shown a yellow card for trying to confront Morison in the dugout area before he followed him towards the tunnel and confronted him again.

Former Wales international Morison told The Star Laumann ‘picked the wrong person’ - but insisted it was just ‘handbags’.

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi claimed his counterpart had, unprovoked, ‘said some really bad things’ to him and his staff.

Injury nightmare continues for Cardiff striker

Cardiff striker Isaac Vassell’s injury nightmare is set to continue after he was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Vassell, whose contract expires in the summer, has suffered a setback from his recovery from a long-term leg injury.