United have prepared for tomorrow’s game against Millwall sixth in the Championship table and unbeaten in nine outings after beating Blackburn Rovers 48 hours ago.

Five of the team which started the meeting with Tony Mowbray’s side are veterans of the squad which reached the top-flight under Paul Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder before being relegated last season.

With others, including the injured Enda Stevens, David McGoldrick and Chris Basham, still on the payroll at Bramall Lane, McCall hopes the knowledge they acquired during the 2018/19 campaign will be an asset as coaching staff attempt to strike a balance between “remaining focused” and harnessing the excitement generated by results since Heckingbottom’s appointment in November.

“The experience, that’s important,” McCall, United’s assistant manager, told The Star. “No, we don’t want to entirely shut out what is happening. We do look at the table and how others are doing, of course. But we also want to keep a lid on things.

“As much as everyone hopes otherwise, there will be times when we don’t get the result we want. It wasn’t that long ago, when we got beaten by Derby County and then drew with (10 man) Preston, that everyone was saying we had no chance. Suddenly, according to what everyone around us was saying, things weren’t right.

Stuart McCall believes Sheffield United's experience of promotion could prove crucial: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“So although there’s nothing wrong with excitement, and we’re pleased people are excited, it’s also about keeping a lid on things in camp. I know it’s a boring answer, but it really is just about the next game. That’s the mentality you need. And experience teaches you that.”

“I understand nobody outside wants to hear this but, seriously, we’re not talking about where we might finish or about doing this and that,” McCall added. “Maybe, if we get down to the last few games and we’re in with a shout still, then things might change a little bit.

“But it’s all about staying level-headed and humble - especially when things are going well.”

United were 16th when Heckingbottom, McCall and head of player development Jack Lester were appointed to first team roles. Lester and Heckingbottom, who spent a spell in caretaker charge last term, previously held roles at the academy. McCall, a former Scotland, Rangers and United midfielder, was working at Blackpool before returning to South Yorkshire.

Sheffield United travel to Millwall on the back of a long unbeaten run in the Championship: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“When I came in, you look at people like Bash (Chris Basham), Billy Sharp, Eges (John Egan) and you think of the good times here,” McCall said. “But the past year or so had been really difficult, especially with everyone getting used to such a high level of performance with what happened under Chris.