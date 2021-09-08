The Iliman Ndiaye Lionel Messi comparison that should have Sheffield United fans buzzing

Ndiaye signed a new contract at Bramall Lane earlier this week – a deal that club owner Prince Abdullah previously hinted would be the ‘best business’ of the summer – and Basham says that move has brought a buzz to the squad, such is the young Frenchman’s talent.

‘Bash’ is so excited by what he has seen from the 21-year-old that he has described Ndiaye as ‘Messi-esque’.

Speaking to The Star, Basham said the contract, along with the new additions of Conor Hourihane, Morgan Gibbs-White and Robin Olsen, has given everyone a lift after a disappointng start to the Championship campaign that has seen United, up to now, fail to notch up a victory.

Iliman Ndiaye this week signed a new contract at Sheffield United. Andrew Yates/Sportimage

"We needed boys in, the manager [Slavisa Jokanovic] went on about that, to help us out and to achieve what we all want to achieve,” said Basham. “Then Iliman has signed as well in the last couple of days which is great because in training he just takes the Mick out of everybody.

"They have wanted him to be around us for a long time now and we are really proud that he is with us and he can kick on and be the flair and the spark we needed in the team.”

"Iliman just breezes past players, he takes the Mick out of lads in training,” revealed Basham. “He gets kicked, he gets back up again.

"Obviously he’s not quite the same, but he's a Messi-esque type player - he likes getting the ball in tight areas, he likes gliding past people and he creates goals and he understands the final pass and he knows to keep hold of the ball at the right time. The manager has been very keen to get him involved and get him signed and over the line for us."