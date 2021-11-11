The former Sheffield United men Chris Wilder has taken with him to Middlesbrough

The former Sheffield United manager has now also revealed the other former members of the Blades coaching staff who will join up with him on Teesside after taking over from Neil Warnock this week.

Wilder says he will be keeping on some of the staff who were already at Boro but his trusted right-hand man Alan Knill will be joined by another couple of ex-Blades.

Analyst Mike Allen is to make the move to the Riverside, as well as former head of sports science Matt Prestridge.

Left to right: Darren Ward, Alan Knill, Paul Mitchell, Mike Allen and Matt Prestridge - Knill, Allen and Prestridge have all gone to Middlesbrough with Chris Wilder

“The chemistry is good between us. I’ve known Alan a long time," Wilder said of Knill.

“He is somebody I can trust implicitly, which is really important to me. But I will also build new relationships with staff. I’ve done it before.

“I’m not like other managers who might bring seven, eight or nine of their staff in."

He added: “I bring with me Mike Allen, a video analyst guy that I work very closely with that looks at the analysis part of it on both the opposition and our team. We work well with him.

"And Matt Prestridge from a sports scientist background. We brought him in from Loughborough University and he’s worked in academy football and then worked with us at Northampton and Sheffield United."

“We’ve talked to the existing staff and we’re very inclusive with them.

“I’ve done that at previous clubs and ultimately they are the experts in their field. It’s about me getting the best out of the staff as much as it is the players, because the staff have got to support the players to give them the best opportunity to put in good performances."