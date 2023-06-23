Sheffield United face obvious difficulties if they decide to follow up their reported interest in Egyptian international striker Mostafa Mohamed this summer.

The forward spent last season on loan at Nantes from Galatasaray, and scored 11 goals as Nantes sealed their Ligue 1 status. That return led the French side to take up the option in the deal to make it a permanent one, with Mohamed subsequently signing a four-year deal in France.

French outlet Footmercato reported that the deal was for six million euros and that Mohamed is a player of interest for the Blades this summer as they gear up for life in the Premier League. If that interest is indeed genuine, then Nantes could hardly be in a stronger position with so long on the player’s contract and the Blades would likely have to table a bid too good for them to turn down to even tempt them into doing business.

With Paul Heckingbottom working to such a limited budget this summer, United are not in a position to blow anyone out of the water in terms of transfer fees and with Mohamed’s permanent move to France not set to be processed officially until July 1, it would represent a major surprise if he was on the move again so soon.

Mohamed hit the headlines last season when he refused to play for Nantes on a weekend when French sides took part in an anti-homophobia campaign, with their shirts featuring the rainbow flag in a show of support for LGBTQ+ people. Mohamed missed Nantes’ draw with FC Toulouse as a result and was subsequently fined for the protest.

The Egyptian explained that while he respects “all differences, all beliefs and all convictions”, he had to “respect his personal beliefs”, adding: “Given my roots, my culture, the importance of my convictions and beliefs, it was not possible for me to take part in this campaign.”

That viewpoint would not tally with the excellent work United have done with the LGBTQ+ community, with the Rainbow Blades supporters group growing quickly after being founded as official LGBTQ+ supporters’ group. Founder James Laley has worked closely with the club since, being invited to Shirecliffe to address Blades players and staff about the importance of allyship.

“Homophobia still happens week in, week out at football matches and we’re hearing about it a lot more than we used to,” Laley told The Star last year.