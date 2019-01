On this day seven years ago, Chelsea completed the signing of Dronfield-born England defender Gary Cahill from Bolton.

The centre back, now 33, began his career playing in the AFC Dronfield youth system beforing joining the Aston Villa Academy

He had 16 loan games at Sheffield United from September 2007 to January 2008.

Last August, Cahill withdrew from the national team picture, unless there was an injury crisis.